Summer break in schools extended till June 15

Summer vacation in schools have been extended till June 15 considering the prevailing heatwave conditions. According to the state Education department’s notification on Tuesday, the schools were supposed to reopen on June 5 for Secondary classes and June 7 for primary classes.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that considering the inputs from the Meteorological department, it has been decided that the schools will reopen on June 15 instead.

The summer holidays for the schools across the state, except for schools in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, were preponed to May 2 due to heatwave in the state. The notification by the department on Tuesday was issued after the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) had written a letter to the department seeking the date for schools reopening after summer vacation.

During the summer vacation, the teaching and non-teaching staff were also asked to remain on leave till school reopening.

However, it was also notified that they will have to attend school if the headmaster of their respective schools deems their presence necessary and calls them.

To ensure that the students do not face any difficulty consideing the summer vacation was advanced, the department had directed the school authorities to take extra classes after the school reopens.