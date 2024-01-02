Sumit Sarkar to function as ER’s GM

Kolkata: Sumit Sarkar, who currently holds the post of Additional General Manager of Eastern Railway (ER), will function as the General Manager for ER starting from Monday.

Sarkar belongs to the 1988 Batch of Indian Railways Service of Mechanical Engineers and joined Indian Railways in the year 1990 after completing the Special

Class Railway Apprentice (SCRA) course from Jamalpur. He is a Graduate

in Mechanical & Metallurgical Engineering.

He has worked as the Principal Chief Safety Officer of South Eastern Railway, Chief Workshop Engineer of Eastern Railway, Divisional Railway Manager, Asansol of Eastern Railway and Divisional Railway Manager, Katihar of NF Railway, amongst other posts.