Sumit Sarkar becomes Addl General Manager of ER

Kolkata: Sumit Sarkar took over the charge of Additional General Manager, Eastern Railway (ER) on September 8.

Sarkar belongs to the 1988 batch of the Indian Railways Service of Mechanical Engineers and joined Indian Railways in 1990 after completing the Special Class Railway Apprentice (SCRA) course from Jamalpur. He is a graduate in Mechanical and Metallurgical Engineering. Prior to joining as Additional General Manager, Eastern Railway, he was posted as Principal Chief Safety Officer, South Eastern Railway.

He worked in different responsible posts like Chief Workshop Engineer/Eastern Railway, Divisional Railway Manager, Asansol/Eastern Railway, Divisional Railway Manager, Katihar of NF Railway, Chief Works Manager, Liluah Workshop, Eastern Railway, General Manager/RITES and CEO of Joint Venture of SAIL & RITES.

Sarkar received Advanced Management Training at INSEAD/ Singapore, ICLIF / Malaysia and SDA Bocconi, Italy for Leadership & Strategic Management Training Programme. He takes keen interest in sports, heritage, environment and developing human resources

for the organisation.