Sumit Mahanta makes it to Ranji Trophy squad

BALURGHAT: Balurghat’s young pacer Sumit Mahanta has made history by becoming the first-ever cricketer from South Dinajpur to earn a place in the Bengal Ranji Trophy team, bringing pride and joy to the entire district.

Sumit, known for his sharp pace and disciplined bowling, has been a regular performer in club cricket and age-group tournaments. His consistent efforts have finally earned him a spot in Bengal’s prestigious domestic team.

Sumit’s father, Shibesh Mahanta, a retired schoolteacher, expressed deep pride over his son’s success. “It’s a dream come true. We have watched Sumit practice tirelessly for years. Today, all his hard work has paid off,” he said.

Sumit’s mother, Sanchita Mahanta, could hardly hide her excitement. “Since childhood, cricket has been everything to him. I always prayed that one day he would represent Bengal. I am so proud of my son,” she said with a smile.

Sumit himself credited his success to his mentors and supporters. “This is a big step in my cricketing journey. I’m grateful to Goutam Goswami, who gave me the first big opportunity to play club cricket in Kolkata with the help of Ajay Verma, a cricket veteran. Without their support, this might not have been possible,” Sumit said.

Former Bengal pacer and current bowling coach Shib Shankar Paul, who also hails from North Bengal, spoke highly of the youngster. “Sumit is a tall, promising fast bowler with natural talent and discipline. If he keeps working hard, he can go a long way,” Paul said.

Local sports organiser Goutam Goswami also expressed happiness at Sumit’s achievement. “It’s a proud moment for Balurghat. Sumit’s success will inspire many young cricketers in our district to dream big,” he said.