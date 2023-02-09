Suman Kanjilal nominated as chairman of Rogi Kalyan Samity of Alipurduar District Hospital

alipurduar: Alipurduar MLA Suman Kanjilal has been nominated as the chairperson of Rogi Kalyan Samiti of the Alipurduar District Hospital.

A notification of the Health Department, Government of West Bengal, dated February 7, stated: “Suman Kanjilal, MLA, Alipurduar AC is now hereby nominated by the Department in place of Sri Sourav Chakrobory to act as Chairperson of the Rogi Kalyan Samity of Alipurduar District Hospital.” Other RKS members will remain the same.

Incidentally, Suman Kanjilal had crossed over from BJP to the TMC on Sunday in Kolkata. He returned to Alipurduar from Kolkata on Tuesday.

On Wednesday he received a notification regarding his post from the health department.

“On Tuesday morning, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had asked me to resign from the post and explained that according to the government rules this post is held by an MLA or MP. So I resigned from the post,” stated Sourav Chakraborty.