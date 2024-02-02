Suman Chakraborty, Partha Sarathi Bhattacharya get JIS Samman 2024

KOLKATA: On Thursday, the JIS Samman 2024, took place at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre.

The initiative honours and celebrates individuals who have made significant contributions in their respective fields.

The event was graced by celebrities, scholars, prominent figures from the cultural and sports arenas and members of the JIS Group. The event commenced with the award presentation, followed by a performance by renowned Bangal rock band, Fossils. This year, the JIS Maha Samman was conferred to Dr Suman Chakraborty, Professor and Dean at IIT Kharagpur, and Dr Partha Sarathi Bhattacharya, an eminent pulmonologist.

Sardar Taranjit Singh, Managing Director, JIS Group, said: “We are proud and thrilled to showcase the JIS Samman 2024, our prestigious award ceremony that acknowledges outstanding achievements across diverse domains. This event not only commemorates the remarkable accomplishments of distinguished individuals but also serves as an inspiration for others to strive for excellence. JIS Group remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing talent...”