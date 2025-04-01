Suktabari: 3 people, including woman, injured in clash

Cooch Behar: Three people, including a woman, were injured in a clash between two groups in the Suktabari area under the Cooch Behar Kotwali Police Station on Monday. The injured have been admitted to Cooch Behar MJN Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Among the injured are Ashraful Haque, a youth leader of the Trinamool Congress and Khurshid Alam, an employee of the Suktabari Gram Panchayat. Allegations have been made that they were assaulted by followers of local leader Sirajul Haque, a former Anchal president of the

Trinamool Congress. Khurshid Alam claimed that the attack occurred at his residence shortly after he and his family had finished offering Eid prayers. “Ashraful had come to our house to celebrate Eid when suddenly, supporters of Sirajul Haque attacked us. I was assaulted, my family members were beaten and my mother sustained injuries. Ashraful was also attacked,” he alleged.

“There are rumours that I might be appointed the local Trinamool Congress Anchal president, but I have no knowledge of this.”

Following the incident, Khurshid Alam filed a complaint at Cooch Behar Kotwali Police Station. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter.

In response to the allegations, Sirajul Haque dismissed the claims, stating: “These accusations are completely false. In reality, my son was the one who was attacked by them.

They are making false allegations after getting admitted to the hospital. The party has no connection with this incident.”