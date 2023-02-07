Sukna Gold Cup Football tourney commences

SILIGURI: The 16th edition of the Sukna Gold Cup Football tournament commenced on February 2, and the final match will be held on February 17. Matches are being held daily except on February 16. The Sukna Games and Sports Association organised the tournament.



Two final matches will be held on February 14 and 15. On Tuesday a match was held between Jalpaiguri Police vs United Brother Kalimpong.

United Brothers Kalimpong beat Jalpaiguri Police 1-0. At 65 minutes Dep Tshering scored for United Brothers Kalimpong. The man of the match was Sonam Sherpa. The chief guests on Tuesday were Sanjay Somany, Director, Anandam Hospital and Vishal Tamang. Wednesday’s match is between Darjeeling Police and Amukta Pariwar.