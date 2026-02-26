Sukna DHR Museum to get makeover, target youth outreach

Siliguri: Nestled at the foothills and surrounded by dense forest, Sukna station marks the beginning of the iconic hill journey of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railways (DHR). Now, the DHR Museum located within the Sukna station premises is set to receive a major facelift, aimed at reconnecting visitors—especially the young generation—with the rich legacy of the mountain railway.

The Railway authorities have already begun modernisation work at the museum. The project, estimated at around Rs 15 lakh, will introduce modern lighting arrangements, information-based digital displays, improved exhibition techniques, and the addition of new artefacts to the existing collection. The primary objective is not just to enhance the display but to create an immersive and engaging experience for all visitors.

Railway sources informed that DHR Director Rishav Choudhury has taken the initiative in pushing forward the renovation work.

Speaking on the matter, Tapan Malakar, Station Manager of Sukna, said: “The style of presentation is being redesigned.

The story of the DHR—its origin, struggles, and glorious heritage—will now be narrated in a storytelling format to make the experience more

engaging and informative.” The Sukna museum was established in 2005, following similar museums at Ghoom and Kurseong. The museum houses over a century of the history of the mountain railway, including rare photographs, important documents, and several heritage items that were once used in railway operations.

Despite being located close to Siliguri, the museum has so far failed to attract significant tourist attention. Through this revamp, the railway authorities aim to change that scenario and make the museum a prominent attraction for visitors.

The entry fee to the museum has also been increased from Rs. 5 to Rs. 20.

With this renewed initiative, this museum is poised to present the timeless charm of the heritage railway in a new light for future generations.