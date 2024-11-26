Sukhendu not invited to TMC’s national working committee meet

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) had earlier started distancing itself from its Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy for his stand after the RG Kar incident. Now, Roy did not attend the Trinamool Congress’ national working committee meeting in Kalighat as he was not invited by the party.

Roy had participated in the August 15-midnight vigil and also sought the arrests of the then Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh. Ghosh was eventually arrested by the CBI.

He later got summons from the city police for questioning for his call but challenged it at the Calcutta High Court before withdrawing his petition. Senior Trinamool Congress leader Firhad Hakim on Sunday in a veiled reference to Roy’s protest said that party discipline is above everything and none can say anything and everything against

party discipline.