Sukanta’s WhatsApp message urging ‘BJP prez Nadda to stop Bengal’s funds’ goes viral

BALURGHAT: A WhatsApp message allegedly from Sukanta Majumdar, BJP candidate for Balurghat Lok Sabha constituency and the state BJP president, has gone viral on social media, stirring up a major controversy.



Although the authenticity of this message has not been verified by Millennium Post, it purportedly indicates that Majumdar had requested that the funds allocated to Bengal from the Centre, including those for schemes like Awas Yojana and the MGNREGS programme, to be withheld to stop the Trinamool Congress (TMC) from “gaining high ground,” and “to teach them a lesson.” The message, addressed to All India BJP president J P Nadda, went viral on social media. In addition to this message, another letter from Sukanta Majumdar to Union Home minister Amit Shah has also surfaced, echoing the same. The authenticity of this letter has also not been verified by Millennium Post.

The alleged message to J P Nadda on WhatsApp on September 16, 2021 stated: “Would request you to kindly help us in scrutiny and stoppage of funds sent to West Bengal for different projects temporarily. TMC is gaining high ground after May and this might give an organisational high ground to us in the coming days.”

In the alleged letter written by Majumdatr to Amit Shah, dated 19/04/2023 reads: “Request the Ministry to continue withholding the funds till Lok Sabha to teach a lesson to the ruling Trinamool Congress-led State Government.”

The letter goes on to state: “Majority of our workers on ground have found resonance with our move to halt funds and it has given us quite a momentum before the Panchayat elections.” The letter stated that the ruling government will not be able to pay off the dues to the workers, thereby increasing discontent. “In view of the growing support for BJP, we seek you kind intervention to withhold the funds allocated for MGNREGA and Awas Yojna till the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024 and beyond until we can launch yet another scating attack on the TMC led West bengal Government,” stated the letter found doing the rounds on social media. The Trinamool Congress has strongly reacted to both the letter and the WhatsApp message. Subhash Chaki, South Dinajpur district TMC coordinator, stated: “The content of Sukanta Majumdar’s letter and WhatsApp message only reinforces our longstanding grievances against the Central government’s alleged withholding of funds rightfully due to Bengal.

This revelation confirms our suspicions that state BJP leaders are working against the interests of Bengal. Instead of working for the welfare of the state, Sukanta Majumdar is harming the state. Bengal will give a befitting answer to this through the ballot box.”

The South Dinajpur district BJP has refuted the authenticity of the WhatsApp message and letter. Swarup Chowdhury, district BJP president, asserted: “These communications are unequivocally false. The district BJP vehemently opposes them and intends to file a formal complaint with the Central Election Commission.”