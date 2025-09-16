‘Sukanta’s convoy stopped at airport as per PM’s security protocol’

Kolkata: Union minister Sukanta Majumdar’s convoy was denied entry into the VVIP zone of Kolkata airport on Monday while he was on his way to see off PM Modi. He then stepped out of his vehicle and walked to the airport.

Majumdar later stated that he plans to raise the issue with the Lok Sabha and Bengal Assembly speakers.

Questioning the entry of state minister Sujit Bose, he asked why his convoy was denied access to the VVIP zone while a state minister’s convoy was allowed. He also questioned how the Bidhannagar Police could prevent his convoy from entering the VVIP zone.

“The state police administration is working undemocratically. Yesterday too, Sujit Babu’s car entered the premises. But despite being the Central MoS, my car was stopped from entering,” he said. The TMC, in a satirical swipe, claimed that the PM gives little importance to Sukanta and hinted he may soon lose his portfolio.

Senior TMC leader Joyprakash Majumdar suggested the convoy was likely stopped in keeping with PM’s security protocol and added that the episode could signal an impending reshuffle for Sukanta.