Sukanta to continue as BJP state president till 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Nadda to soon visit Bengal

Kolkata: Amid speculations that the Bengal unit of the saffron brigade will get a new president, the incumbent BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar clarified that he will continue in his position till the Lok Sabha polls. He is learnt to have told the Press that he will continue in his position, thus rubbishing the speculations that indicating that Suvendu Adhikari would instead fill in that position. The rumours also claimed such a change would happen as Sukanta and Dilip Ghosh were being offered Cabinet berths at the Centre. Majumdar said that his party leadership has clarified that there would be no change till the 2024 Parliamentary polls. Rumours are also doing rounds that RSS had objected to Adhikari becoming the state president. Meanwhile, a meeting is scheduled to be held at Kolaghat soon with all the BJP Zilla Parishad presidents of eastern states but no one from Bengal BJP will be present. The meeting will take place on August 12 or 13. BJP’s national president JP Nadda would be attending it and central BJP leaders will be coming to the state. On Saturday, BJP’s organisation members in Diamond Harbour protested outside its party office in Salt Lake complaining that few getting responsibilities at the district level have mostly defected from TMC, thus depriving loyal BJP members.

