‘Sukanta must apologise & retract comments made about Digha Dham’

Kolkata: While Digha is set to create history with its first-ever grand Rath Yatra Utsav on June 27, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar continues to unleash insulting statements as alleged by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Trinamool Congress attacked Majumdar for calling the sacred Jagannath Dham in Digha an “amusement park”.

In a post on X, TMC attached a video of Sukanta Majumdar’s conversation with a media channel where he accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of making a “park-like atmosphere”, adding that the temple is looking more like an “amusement park.” Strongly condemning Majumdar’s comments on the temple, TMC demanded that Sukanta Majumdar should apologise and “retract blasphemous comments.”

“If you have even an ounce of shame left, you should apologise and retract your BLASPHEMOUS comments! Calling the sacred Jagannath Dham an “amusement park” is not just an insult to Bengal, it’s an insult to every devotee, to our culture, and to the crores of people whose faith is rooted in Lord Jagannath,” TMC wrote on X.

“Why does the Jagannath Dham rattle you so much? Is it because this temple symbolises unity, devotion, & Bengal’s cultural pride — values your hate-fuelled, divisive politics can neither comprehend nor tolerate?” the party asked. Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari and other BJP leaders had opposed the naming of Digha Jagannath temple as ‘Dham’. BJP argued that the term is traditionally reserved for the 12th-century Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate this iconic celebration in Digha this year, bringing together devotees from across the world.

The Digha Jagannath Dham was inaugurated by the Chief Minister on April 30 this year.