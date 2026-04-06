Sukanta Majumder backs Dalim Roy as BJP candidate

Jalpaiguri: Amid ongoing infighting within the BJP in Maynaguri, BJP leader and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Saturday declared Dalim Roy as the party’s sole official candidate for the Assembly Constituency, dismissing any confusion over the nomination.



Controversy erupted after the BJP replaced Kaushik Roy—earlier announced as the party nominee—with Dalim Roy following protests from party workers. However, tensions escalated when both leaders filed nominations at the District Magistrate’s office in Jalpaiguri on Saturday.

While Dalim Roy submitted his papers as the official BJP candidate, Kaushik Roy also filed a nomination, claiming to represent the party. He later refused to show supporting documents to the media and left the premises. Addressing the issue, Majumdar stressed the primacy of the party symbol, saying: “Whoever holds the lotus symbol is the hero. Without the lotus, everyone is a zero.” He further clarified that both Form A and Form B have been issued to Dalim Roy, leaving “no room for controversy.”

Taking a stern stance on Kaushik Roy’s move, Majumdar indicated disciplinary implications, stating that Roy needs to understand the significance of the party symbol, and if he fails to do so, the party will ensure that he does. Soon after, Dalim Roy filed his nomination and reiterated his position as the official BJP candidate.

“I have filed my nomination as the BJP candidate for the Maynaguri Assembly Constituency. I cannot comment on how others have filed their nominations. The Bharatiya Janata Party cannot have two symbols. Anyone can make claims if they want,” he said.

Following the nomination process, Dalim Roy participated in a procession from Shanti Para in Jalpaiguri town alongside Sukanta Majumdar. Reiterating the party’s stand once again, Majumdar stated unequivocally: “Dalim Roy is our

party’s candidate.”