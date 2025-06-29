Sukanta Majumdar walks out of Kolkata Police HQ after overnight detention

Kolkata: Union minister Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday morning walked out of the Kolkata Police headquarters after being detained, along with other BJP leaders, overnight following a protest against the gang-rape of a student at a law college.

Stating that he had refused bail on personal bond, Majumdar, also the BJP state unit chief, said that the police released them in the morning without pressing any charge.

The BJP leader said that the party will hold a “bail refusal” movement from now on, emphasising that those detained during agitations will not take bail on personal bond from police stations and would insist on being produced in court.

“Two incidents of rape inside educational institutions have taken place in the city within eight months, where is the administration?” he asked, pointing to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee and the alleged gang-rape of a law student in the college where she studies.

The police had on Saturday stopped a BJP rally led by Majumdar and detained him along with several other party leaders when they tried to take out the protest march to South Kolkata Law College, where a student was allegedly gang-raped by three men, including an alumnus of the institute, on June 25.

Following the survivor’s complaint, the police have arrested the prime accused along with two others. A guard of the college was also apprehended on Saturday morning, according to the police.