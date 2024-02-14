Sukanta admitted to hospital

After suffering an injury during a scuffle between his party workers and the police, at Taki, over the Sandeshkhali incident, the president of state BJP unit Sukanta Majumder, who fainted on the spot, was eventually brought to a city hospital for treatment on Wednesday evening.

Majumdar reportedly got injured during a clash between party workers and police personnel after they were stopped from entering Sandeshkhali where women alleged that they were being subjected to atrocities by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shajahan Sheikh and his aides. After the state imposed Section 144 in 19 pockets in Sandeshkhali-II, police gathered outside the Taki guest house where Sukanta was staying to prevent the BJP team from entering Sandeshkhali. Soon after conducting Saraswati Puja at the Ichamati River banks, the police barricaded them after the BJP workers insisted on going to Sandeshkhali. Mazumder climbed atop a police vehicle in protest but is said to have received an injury while he was being brought down. He fainted and collapsed subsequently and was taken to Basirhat Multi Speciality Hospital. Later, he was shifted to a private hospital in Kolkata where he had to be admitted, as learnt. TMC, however, called it a drama and said that Majumdar wanted a way out of the situation to return to Kolkata and so he feigned unconsciousness. Kunal Ghosh said that BJP understood that they have no ground to further escalate protests over Sandeshkhali issue.