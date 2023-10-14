Sukalyann D Entourage wows audience with stunning performance

Kolkata: In today’s world, where children are increasingly immersed in the digital world with mobile phones and Kindle, Sukalyan Bhattacharya, renowned dancer and choreographer, breathed new life into ‘Saat Bhai Champa,’ a timeless piece of children’s literature penned over a century ago by Dakshinaranjan Mitra Majumdar. He, along with his talented students, captivated a full-house audience with this enchanting performance at his annual cultural event titled ‘Parikraman 23’, held on Saturday at Rabindra Sadan.



The evening began with a mesmerising dance performance called ‘Mahamaya’ by the students of Sukalyan D Entourage (SDE), showcasing different forms of Goddess Durga.

The event also recognised iconic singer Haimanti Shukla for her 50-year music career and her iconic rendition of ‘Saat Bhai Champa.’ It also celebrated dance maestro Kalavati Devi’s contributions to Ma-nipuri dance and honoured dancer Anita Mallick. Notable guests included Dr. Jonaki Mukherjee and Chaiti Ghosal.

“I have known Sukalyan for a longtime and he is now known across the world for his performances,” said the veteran singer.

The event also featured a captivating Bharatanatyam performance and a special presentation of ‘Miley Sur Mera Tumhara’ where the students of SDE portrayed the unity in diversity of India.