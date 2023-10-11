Sukalyann D Entourage to host its annual cultural event on Oct 14

KOLKATA: Come October 14 and Sukalyann D Entourage will host its annual cultural event, ‘Parikraman 23,’ at Rabindra Sadan. The evening promises a variety of captivating performances, including a new dance drama by Sukalyan Bhattacharya’s students and a dance production by Sukalyann D Entourage (SDE).



The event will also felicitate iconic singer Haimanti Shukla for completing 50 years in music and dance maestro Guru Kalavati Devi for her contributions to Manipuri dance.

Distinguished guests like Dr Jonaki Mukherjee, Chaiti Ghosal and Anjana Basu will be in attendance.

The highlight of the evening is the dance drama that beautifully depicts the bond between Shiva and Shakti, dramatic interpretation of the beloved folk tale ‘Saat Bhai Champa’ by the talented children of SDE and Bharatanatyam performance. The students of SDE will perform a special adaptation of ‘Miley Sur Mera Tumhara,’ showcasing the beauty of India’s unity in diversity.

In 1995, dancer Sukalyan established Sukalyann D Entourage, pioneering a new gharana known for its fusion of classical, contemporary, oriental and occidental dance elements. Their performances have since graced stages worldwide.