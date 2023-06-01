Sujoy Krishna Bhadra sent to 14-day ED custody

: Sujoy Krishna Bhadra who is also known as ‘Kalighat er kaku’ has been remanded to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody for 14 days on Wednesday by the PMLA court.

Bhadra was taken to the Joka ESI hospital for his health checkup on Wednesday afternoon. Later he was taken to the Bankshall Court. At the court, the ED lawyer claimed that the central agency found several pieces of information from the seized mobile phones of Bhadra. However, it is suspected that some information has been deleted from the phone.

The ED also claimed that Bhadra’s link with the 2014 TET exam has been found. However, Bhadra’s lawyer claimed that despite him being present at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake, the central agency did not inform him about the arrest.

Bhadra was arrested on Tuesday night in connection with the ongoing SSC recruitment scam case. He was interrogated for almost 12 hours before he was taken into custody. His name had cropped up during the probe. Several people who are allegedly involved in the recruitment scam had mentioned his name.