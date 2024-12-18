Sujoy Krishna Bhadra held by CBI

Kolkata: Within two weeks of getting bail in connection with the case of Enforcement Directorate (ED) related to the primary teachers’ recruitment scam, Sujoy Krishna Bhadra alias ‘kalight er kaku’ was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, CBI appealed at the Bankshall court for custody of Bhadra who was lodged at the Presidency Correctional Home. During the hearing, Bhadra was present virtually. The magistrate, after the hearing, granted Bhadra’s four days CBI custody. The court also directed the CBI to check the health of Bhadra at any Centre-run hospital to find out whether he needs any admission. Till reports came in last, a CBI team has reached the Presidency Correctional Home to take custody of Bhadra.

He will be taken to Joka ESI Hospital where his medical check up will be done on Wednesday by a medical board. It may be mentioned that Bhadra apprehending arrest by the CBI had appealed for an anticipatory bail at the Calcutta High Court recently which was rejected by the Division Bench of Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Gaurang Kanth.