Sujoy Bhadra gets interim bail from HC

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Sujay Krishna Bhadra, alias ‘Kalighat er kaku’, the prime accused in the multi-crore cash-for-school job case in Bengal.

The bench of Justice Arijit Banerjee and Justice Apurba Sinha Ray granted interim bail to Bhadra only on medical and humanitarian grounds. The court said that from the medical documents placed before it, it is clear that an interim bail ought to be granted so the petitioner can receive due medical attention and undergo any surgery that may be required.

The court warned him against intimidating the witnesses or tampering with evidence in any manner whatsoever and against committing any cognisable offence.

He was directed to remain within his Behala residence until further orders. “The petitioner’s movements shall only be restricted to hospitals, clinical establishments and the trial Court and CBI shall monitor the movements of the petitioner. No other persons excepting relatives, doctors, medical attendants and his legal advisers shall be allowed to meet the petitioner at his residence,” court directed.