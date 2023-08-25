Sujit Bose summoned by CBI

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned state Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose for questioning in connection with the alleged municipal recruitment scam case probe.



Bose has been asked to appear before the investigating officers at the Nizam Palace on August 31. However, Bose on Thursday claimed that he has not received any summons from the central agency. The CBI, while probing the SSC recruitment scam case, had arrested promoter Ayan Sil. During interrogation and raids conducted at Sil’s office and residence, the central agency found several documents related to recruitment in several municipalities. Several alleged irregularities were spotted by the central agency in the recruitment process of the municipalities since 2016. As Bose was the vice-chairman of SDDM at the time, he was summoned. mpost