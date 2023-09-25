Sujit Bose distributes utensils, sarees ahead of Durga Puja

Kolkata: State Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose on Sunday distributed utensils associated with Durga Puja among 250 Puja committees in Salt Lake, New Town, Lake Town, Baguiati and its adjoining areas under Bidhannagar Assembly Constituency.



Bose, who is known for his social activities, handed over 50 sarees to each of these Puja committees.

“The Puja committees are the best judge of which poor and needy women in their respective neighbourhood require such sarees and so, I have handed over the sarees to them so that these can be distributed among the poor women. Durga Puja is our greatest festival and everyone has the right to soak in the festive fervour,” Basu said at the distribution programme held at an auditorium near Golaghata Bus Stop.

Bose said that two Puja committees have recently performed Ganesh Puja very well in his constituency. These two committees were also given Puja ingredients. Sweets were also handed over to each Puja committee.

Utensils that were distributed are used for keeping and serving bhog during the Puja.

Debashis Sen, chairman of New Town Kolkata Development Authority, senior police officials of Bidhannagar Commissionerate, many councillors of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation were present during

the programme.