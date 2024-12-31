Sujay Mondal, ‘BJP’s Rekha Patra’s political mentor’, joins Trinamool

Kolkata: Sujay Mondal alias Sujay Master, known to be the political mentor of Rekha Patra, who had fought the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on BJP’s ticket from Basirhat Parliamentary seat joined Trinamool Congress on Sunday, a day before Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee held a public distribution programme in North 24-Parganas’ Sandeshkhali.

Mondal, who had spearheaded the Sandeshkhali movement before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections after joining the ruling Trinamool Congress said that the people in Sandeshkhali never moved away from the Trinamool Congress.

He also said that Sandeshkhali movement originated only to protest against a few people who were inflicting pains on the local people and thus tarnishing the image of the party. Mondal has referred to the alleged atrocities carried out by Shahjana Seikh who was arrested by the state police.

“Our movement was never against the Trinamool Congress. It was against a person who was unleashing terror on the people. These people were tarnishing the image of Trinamool Congress as they were in the party.

Only to fight them, we started a movement. I had also thought of joining TMC when the peace would restore in Sandeshkhali. Now, peace has been prevailing in Sandeshkhali hence I joined the party. It was not true that the people in the region had moved away from the Trinamool Congress. We are those who helped Trinamool Congress flourish in the past,” said Mondal. The local Trinamool Congress MLA Sukumar Mahato said that Mondal has joined the party as the Trinamool Congress government has carried out a host of development works in the region.