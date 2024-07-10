Suitable land being scouted to relocate residents of Laltong

Jalpaiguri: The process of identifying suitable government land for relocation is being initiated for the residents of Laltong village in Rajganj block affected by the erosion of the banks of the Teesta. The irrigation department has been asked to consider constructing an embankment to protect the residents of Chamakdangi village, facing similar problems.



This was decided following a visit to Laltong and Chamakdangi villages by Krishna Roy Barman, Sabhadhipati of Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad; Rajganj MLA Khageswar Roy; Rajganj Panchayat Samiti President Rupali De Sarkar and BDO Rajganj. Tamjit Chakraborty, SDO of Jalpaiguri Sadar, said: “We are trying to find a permanent solution to the problem of Laltong Basti. A report has been sent to the District Magistrate.”

According to sources, the work of identifying government land in the area will start within the next two days. Initially, more importance was given to government land in the Kholachan Phapri area, 15 km from Laltong village. The block administration states that there are 36 families in Laltong village and 150 in Chamkadangi in Dabgram-1 GP of Rajganj Block.

The villagers had not faced problems in the past few years despite living on the banks of the Teesta River. However, the situation changed after the flash floods in Teesta last October. All the families of Laltong have lost their homes due to massive erosion caused by the Teesta. A local resident, Jogesh Roy, said that besides losing their homes, hundreds of bighas of agricultural land have gone under the river. Now, they are relying on the administration. Rajganj Block MLA Khageswar Roy said: “While the situation in Chamkadangi is somewhat better, the situation in Laltong Basti is bad. Therefore, we have instructed the Sadar SDO and the Block Land and Land Reform Department to identify suitable government land. The Kholachan Phapri area is being considered first. The Irrigation Department has been asked to explore the possibility of constructing a dam to protect the residents of Chamakdangi. Meanwhile, arrangements have been made to evacuate the residents of Laltong Bustee.”