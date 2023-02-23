Suicide of undertrial inmate: 5-yr jail term for former police officer

A retired police officer of the state police has been awarded five years of rigorous imprisonment by the Additional District Judge (ADJ) of Purulia after holding him responsible for the suicide of an under-trial prisoner in 1998.

The case was being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the orders of the Calcutta High Court (HC). The CBI had recorded statements from 46 witnesses and submitted 75 exhibits before the court.

It was alleged that in February 1998, a man identified as Budhan Shabar was arrested on charges of theft by the cops of the Barabazar Police Station in Purulia. During his police custody, the then Officer in Charge (OC) of the police station, identified as Ashok Kumar Roy, allegedly assaulted Shabar.

After the police remand period was over, Shabar was sent to judicial custody. On February 16, he died by suicide by hanging himself inside the cell of the Purulia District Jail. Demanding a CBI probe, a case was filed at the Calcutta HC. After hearing the matter, the court directed CBI to investigate Shabar’s suicide.

Roy was held guilty by the Purulia Court on Friday and the quantum of punishment was announced on Tuesday.