Suicide attempt foiled at Belgachia Metro Station

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff and operating staff foiled a suicide attempt by a 73-year-old man at Belgachia Metro Station on Wedneday. According to official, the man was attempting suicide due to family problems.

Around 7:30 am, a 73-year-old man tried to jump on the Down tracks at the Dum Dum end of Belgachia Station as a train was approaching. The RPF and operating staff stopped the man and foiled the attempt. On questioning at the Station Manager’s office, it was found that he was a resident of Belgachia.

His family members were contacted and briefed on the situation. Later, at 7:46 am, the station staff also informed Ultadanga Police Station. The man was handed over to the police at 8:40 am. Metro services in the North-South corridor, which connects Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash, were not disrupted. According to the data provided by Metro Railway on World Suicide Prevention Day, nine suicide attempts were made in Metro this year, of which seven attempts were foiled. Since its inception, 361 suicide attempts have been made till date, out of which Metro staff foiled 187 attempts.

In the last year, as many as six suicide attempts were made of which two attempts were foiled by the Metro staff.