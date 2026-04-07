Suicide attempt disrupts Kolkata Metro blue line

Kolkata: Services on the Blue Line (Dakshineswar–Shahid Khudiram) of Kolkata Metro were disrupted on Monday morning following a suicide attempt at M G Road Metro station, the second such incident in two days.

The incident occurred on the down line at 11.35 am when a 22-year-old man allegedly jumped in front of an approaching Shahid Khudiram-bound train. Authorities immediately initiated a power block, switching off traction supply to facilitate rescue operations by Metro staff and the Railway Protection Force.

Sources said the man was rescued in a conscious condition and later taken to Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, for medical examination.

During the disruption, services were suspended between Dum Dum and Maidan, with truncated services operating between Maidan and Shahid Khudiram stations and between Dum Dum and Dakshineswar stations. Normal services resumed across the entire stretch at 12.05 pm, officials said.

On April 4, a similar incident was reported at Kalighat Metro station on the up line at 1.06 pm. Services were regulated between Maidan and Dakshineswar, and between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Shahid Khudiram stations, before full operations resumed at 1.29 pm.