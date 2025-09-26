Suicide attempt at Jatin Das Park disrupts Metro services

Kolkata: Metro services on Kolkata’s Blue Line (Dakshineswar–Shahid Khudiram) were disrupted for nearly an hour on Friday after a 26-year-old man allegedly attempted suicide at Jatin Das Park.

Sources said the incident occurred at 12.54 pm when the man, a resident of Sarsuna in Behala, jumped in front of a Shahid Khudiram-bound train on the down line. Services were suspended between Maidan and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar (Tollygunge) from around 1 pm to facilitate a power block for the rescue operation. During the suspension, truncated services were operated on two stretches: Dakshineswar–Maidan and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar–Shahid Khudiram.

RPF personnel and Bhawanipore police officers reached the spot soon after the incident and extricated the man, who was reportedly trapped under the first coach. He was rushed to SSKM Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, officials said. Metro authorities notified commuters about the disruption, stating: “Due to a suicide attempt at Jatin Das Park station down line, train services in the Blue Line have been disrupted… Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.”

Full through-services between Dakshineswar and Shahid Khudiram resumed at 1.50 pm.