Sugar-free eggplant ‘phuchkas’ dished out in Siliguri street to tingle taste buds

siliguri: Love eating phuchkas but worried about your blood glucose levels shooting up with the potato filling? No more worries, Bhanu Das has the solution for you. He has been dishing out “sugar-free phuchkas” with eggplant fillings in Siliguri and they are selling like hot cakes.



Phuchka, the humble street food is the all time favourite of many. However, owing to health issues like diabetes, many avoid eating them because of the potato filling. Bhanu Das, a phuchka seller from Siliguri, has come up with eggplant stuffing phuchka. He named it “Sugar-Free Fuchka”.

He started selling this special phuchka 10 days ago. On the first day, all the eggplant stuffing phuchkas vanished in a giffy.

“Few days ago, a customer came to me and bought phuchkas for his grandson. When I asked him why he did not buy for himself, he replied that he has diabetes and cannot have them because of the potatoes. It worried me and since then I was thinking of making an improvisation for the diabetic. 10 days ago, I started selling this eggplant stuffed phuchkas. It has gone down well with the non-diabetic also,” said Bhanu.

Aged 38, Bhanu Das is a resident of Eastern Bypass Road in Siliguri. Previously, he was an employee of a shop. During the lockdown he lost his job. One-and-a-half years ago, he started making and selling phuchkas.

He has set up a small stall near Dhakeswari Kali Mandir on Eastern Bypass Road. He sells 6 pieces eggplant stuffing phuchkas at Rs 20 per plate. His stall is operational from noon to 8 pm every day of the week. He himself makes the phuchkas and the stuffing. He prepares the phuchka balls at night and serves the stuffings fresh. He serves the phuchka with the basic tamarind-masala water.

Surajit Baidya, who was at the stall for the special eggplant phuchkas said: “It tastes wonderful. Entirely different. Nobody can understand the taste until he or she has tasted it. The diabetes patients can have these without any guilt.”