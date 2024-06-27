Sufal Bangla launches eleven mobile stalls

Kolkata: In the wake of vegetable prices in wholesale and retail seeing a steep rise, Sufal Bangla launched 11 mobile stalls in Lake Market in Kolkata, Salt Lake and Rajarhat-New Town area in addition to its existing 468 outlets, including both mobile and static.



“Sufal Bangla offers vegetables at a discount of at least 10 -20 per cent.

Hence, we introduced additional mobile outlets to offer relief to the common people amid price rise for the last one week. Instructions were given at the district level to introduce additional stalls where there is a need.

More such mobile stalls of Sufal Bangla are expected to be launched soon,” said an official of the Agricultural Marketing department.

Sufal Bangla is an initiative of the Agricultural Marketing department that began in 2014 with 14 mobile counters. The price of vegetables at Sufal Bangla outlets for a particular day is displayed on its website a day in advance for the convenience of the people.

Both potato (Jyoti variety) and onion are selling at Rs 29 per kg and 42 per kg, respectively in Sufal Bangla. In the retail market, potato is selling at Rs 32 per kg while onion is priced in the range of Rs 45-50 per kg.

Price of pumpkin is Rs 28 per kg, lady’s finger (Bhindi) Rs 40 per kg, bitter gourd Rs 70 per kg, ridge gourd Rs 59 per kg, parval Rs 47 per kg, raw papaya at Rs 40 per kg.

The price is relatively lower than market where pumpkin is priced at Rs 30-35 per kg, lady’s finger being sold at Rs 50-60, bitter gourd at Rs 90-100, ridge gourd at Rs 70-80, parval at Rs 60 and raw papaya at Rs 55-60 a kg.

Green chilli and tomato are burning a bigger hole in the pocket.

Tomato price has reached Rs 100 per kg while green chilli is Rs 150-200 per kg. However, in Sufal Bangla, tomato is priced at Rs 72 per kg while green chilli is Rs 120 per kg.