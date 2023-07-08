Sudesh Bhosale distributes free hearing aids to kids in city

Kolkata: Did you know Bollywood singer Sudesh Bhosale, known as the voice of Amitabh Bachchan, has encountered hearing problems stemming from his prolonged use of headphones and exposure to loud music? So, when he learned that C.C. Saha Ltd, a 90-year-old chain of hearing clinics, is collaborating with Signia, a provider of innovative hearing solutions, for a hearing aid donation camp in Kolkata, he knew he had to be here. A CSR initiative, the singer distributed free hearing aids to 25 children with severe to profound hearing loss in Kolkata on Friday. The children were overjoyed after being able to hear with the hearing aids.



“Since I have experienced hearing problems, I want nobody in India should go through such problems, especially kids. The moment I heard about the initiative, I agreed to be the cause ambassador,” said Bhosale, who once-upon-a-time sang exclusively for Amitabh Bachchan’s films. Songs like ‘Jumma Chumma’, ‘Meri Makhna’, ‘Sona Sona’ and ‘Shava Shava’ as Big B’s voice have been superhits.

“It is a huge opportunity for us to collaborate with a renowned hearing aid manufacturer like Signia and bring joy to so many hearing-impaired children. The satisfaction of being able to give back to society by transforming the lives of people and providing happiness is what matters most”, said Vikram Saha, director of C.C. Saha Ltd.

Avinash Pawar, CEO and MD of Signia in India shared insights about the company’s commitment to advancing hearing aid technology during the event.