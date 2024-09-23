Sudden storm causes extensive damage across Matiali block

JALPAIGURI: A brief but intense storm struck several Gram Panchayat areas of Matiali block on Saturday night, resulting in significant damage. Numerous trees were uprooted, houses were damaged and electricity poles were toppled, particularly in the DEC Para area of Chalsa block, where 11,000-volt power lines have also been affected. As a result, power was disrupted in some areas. The power distribution companies reported that restoration efforts were already underway.



Residents have been grappling with extreme heat waves, with Jalpaiguri recording a maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius on Saturday, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

Following the intense heat, strong winds began to whip through Malbazar and Meteli block areas in the afternoon, culminating in the storm later that evening. The storm caused extensive damage in Yongdong, Batabari, Chalsa and Meteli Gram Panchayat areas, with seven houses in Yongdong severely damaged. One individual suffered injuries from a falling tree branch. Om Prakash Shah, a resident of Meteli Bazar Madrasa Line, described his ordeal: “The wind had been blowing since evening, and I thought it might rain. Suddenly, around 8pm, a heavy storm lashed out. The intensity of the wind was so high that it blew the tin roof off my house. My family and I spent the entire night without shelter.” In a similar situation, Biswajit Kundu reported damage to his roof and betel nut garden in Meteli Bazar, estimating losses in lakhs due to uprooted trees.

Local panchayat member Anju Chowdhury visited the affected areas on Sunday morning. “Several roofs have been blown away, and many trees have fallen in the Meteli Bazar area. We’ve been clearing the roads since this morning, and the administration is assisting the victims,” she stated.

The Matiali Block administration started surveying affected areas on Sunday morning. BDO Biplab Biswas said: “We cleared fallen trees from roads. There’s no damage to tea gardens, and all affected households will receive disaster management kits.”