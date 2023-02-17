‘Sudden rise in temp from Sat’

kolkata: Mercury will go up in the next five days due to the impact of the western disturbances, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted. There will be light to moderate fog in various North and South Bengal districts in the coming days.



“There will be a sudden rise in temperature from Saturday. The lowest temperature may go over 20 degrees Celsius during the weekend. Next Saturday, the city may witness the lowest temperature at around 20 degrees and the highest temperature at 30,” a weather official said.

Kolkata, on Thursday, registered its lowest temperature at 16.5 degree Celsius which was two degrees above normal. On Thursday, the temperature slightly jumped as the lowest temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 15.3 degree Celsius.

The western disturbance may enter the north-west parts of the country on Saturday. There will be a low-pressure trough in Tripura with snowfall in the north-western parts of India.

Mercury started rising in various South Bengal districts from Thursday due to the impact of the western disturbances.

A western disturbance has been situated over north-west parts of India while another disturbance is likely to enter the region in the next 24 hours.

The MeT office predicted that the temperature during day and night time will go up.

In the next few days, mercury may go up by 3-4 degree Celsius. People in the South Bengal districts will witness foggy mornings.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore had earlier predicted that the mercury will go up in the city and various South Bengal districts after Thursday.

Lowest temperature in Kolkata was registered above 20 degrees last week which was four degrees above normal. Some of the North Bengal districts like Darjeeling and Kalimpong received rainfall.

A fog alert had been issued for Cooch Behar and Alipurduar.

The MeT office maintained that people in the state will continue to witness fluctuating weather, a rise and fall in

the temperature.