Sudden fire near Harishchandrapur Rural Hospital creates panic among patients, hosp staff

Malda: A sudden fire near the Harishchandrapur Rural Hospital created a panic among patients and hospital staff. Thick toxic smoke engulfed the hospital ward, forcing patients, including pregnant women, to rush outside in fear. Doctors and nurses also experienced breathing difficulties due to the smoke. Fortunately, the situation was brought under control after the Fire department arrived and doused the flames.

The fire originated from a garbage dump near the hospital, where waste materials were piled up. It is suspected that the fire started accidentally, causing dense smoke to spread inside the hospital ward. As a result, both patients and medical staff struggled to breathe, leading to a state of chaos. Witnesses reported that some patients fainted due to suffocation, while hospital authorities rushed to evacuate everyone safely.

Upon noticing the fire, the hospital management immediately called the fire brigade. Within a short time, the firefighters arrived and successfully extinguished the flames. According to Health department sources, the hospital follows proper biomedical waste disposal procedures. However, it was noted that waste is often scattered around the premises before being removed, which might have led to the fire.

Some patients alleged that sanitation workers frequently set fire to the waste to clear the area, raising serious concerns about hospital waste management. On the other hand, hospital authorities claimed that the fire might have been caused by someone smoking near the garbage pile. Additionally, used syringes and medical waste were found scattered near the hospital entrance, further questioning the hospital’s waste disposal system.

Chhoton Mandal, Block Medical Health Officer in-charge, said: “There’s a room for medical wastes at the backside of the hospital. Maybe someone threw lighted cigarette ends into the garbage. If we have a boundary wall, such problems may be controlled.”