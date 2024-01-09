Sudden death of Class 6 student sparks unrest

Alipurduar: The sudden death of 11-year-old Anushka Debnath, a Class 6 student at Newtown Girls School in Alipurduar during school hours, led to unrest in the school.



Anushka fell ill around 12:30 pm on Tuesday and was rushed to Alipurduar District Hospital. Unfortunately, there was no time for treatment, as stated by Hospital Superintendent Paritosh Mondal.

According to hospital and family sources, the student was suffering from ‘rare pneumonia’ for the past three months. Upon learning of the incident, hundreds of parents gathered in front of the school in protest, questioning why the school permitted her attendance with such a serious illness. To manage the situation, a large police force from Alipurduar Police Station rushed to the scene.

Mridul Goswami, president of the school management committee, asserted: “There was no negligence on the school’s part leading to the student’s death. Despite everyone’s best efforts, she could not be saved.”

The student’s father, Rajeev Debnath, has not yet filed a complaint with the police.