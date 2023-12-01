Sudden closure shocks Riabari Tea Garden workers

Jalpaiguri: The Riabari Tea Garden in Banarhat, Jalpaiguri, abruptly closed without notice, leaving workers in shock on Friday. The management abandoned the garden overnight. With approximately 500 permanent workers and a total workforce of around 1500, the closure followed a dispute over working hours.



Workers mentioned that for the past week, the owner was insisting that workers adhere to an eight-hour workday. The workers were unwilling to accept the new rules, leading to a comprehensive meeting at the Deputy Labor Commissioner’s office to address the issue.

Following the meeting, the garden resumed normal operations. However, unexpectedly, on Thursday night, the owner left the garden without any notice.

Sakila Khatun, a tea worker, expressed confusion over the sudden closure, discovered only upon arriving for work. Despite the absence of the owner, workers were determined to continue their duties.

Rajesh Lakra, president of INTTUC Jalpaiguri, explained: “There was a dispute over the working hours, leading to the closure of the garden. The matter has been reported to the district Labour department and efforts are underway to contact the owners to expedite the reopening of the garden.”