SUCI strike had no major impact; bus, trains & Metro function normally

Kolkata: The SUCI (Communist) on Friday observed a 12-hour strike in various parts of Bengal to protest the vandalism that occurred at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital late on Wednesday night but the strike had no major impact as the state government had taken up several measures to ensure that normal life is not affected.

The SUCI supporters started blocking roads in various places and also took out rallies in various parts of the state amid clashes and scuffle with police in Cooch Behar, East Midnapore and South 24-Parganas. The government offices functioned normally on Friday with the state secretariat at Nabanna registering over 94 per cent attendance of its employees, sources said. It was also learnt that Vidyut Bhawan, Bikash Bhawan and other government offices saw around 95 per cent attendance of employees. Nabanna on Thursday had issued directives saying that a show cause notice will be served to those who would remain absent in their respective offices.

The strike hardly had any impact in Kolkata with bus, train and Metro services functioning normally. Private buses plied normally in the city. Schools, colleges remained operational. Carrying flags and posters, the SUCI (Communist) activists criticised the state government over its “failure” to ensure the safety and security of doctors. “The vandalism that took place inside the RG Kar hospital proves that the state government is yet to learn its lessons from the murder of the woman doctor,” an SUCI-C leader said

Incidentally, the emergency ward, nursing station, medicine store and parts of the outpatient department of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital were vandalised by miscreants late on Wednesday night amid midnight protests by women across Bengal. The Trinamool Congress government in the state had opposed the strike and took all the steps to ensure that people were not inconvenienced. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Thursday asserted that her government does not support strikes.

The BJP also joined hands with the SUCI and observed a strike on Friday. The BJP women’s wing also held a candlelight rally against the vandalism in addition to road blockades from 2 pm to 4 pm. The CPI(M) has also begun a planned two-day agitation.