‘SUCI bandh had very little impact in North Bengal’

Siliguri: The 12-hour SUCI bandh protesting the RG Kar rape and murder incident had very little impact in North Bengal. Schools, colleges, offices, banks and post offices remained open. Government buses plied on the road. Some shops downed shutters and the number of private buses were fewer on Friday.



In Malda, all the government offices and schools remained open. The percentage of attendance in government workplaces was recorded at 99.84 per cent. In Mathurapur under Manikchak Police Station, school students were spotted protesting with placards and demanding justice for the victim. They sat on the road at Mathurapur Chourangi More. However, in many places shops downed shutters in protest.

The bandh had minimal impact in the Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri district. State Transport buses operated as usual from the early morning hours and shops and markets remained open throughout the day. However, there were fewer private buses and cars compared to regular days. Work continued as per routine in all the 65 tea gardens of the district. Police arrested two SUCI supporters during the day. The bandh evoked a mixed response in Cooch Behar district. The bandh’s impact was most evident in local markets, where many shops remained closed. Police arrested 115 SUCI supporters across the district.

In South Dinajpur, the bandh saw mixed responses. Private vehicles were few. While some shops remained closed in the morning, all were open by noon and the situation normalised. Police were deployed across the city to prevent untoward incidents. The bandh hardly had any effect in North Dinajpur. SUCI supporters took out a rally with an appeal to people to observe the bandh. Since Friday morning, shops at different markets remained closed in Siliguri. Meanwhile, the Siliguri Junction area was normal like any other day. NBSTC buses plied as normal. The number of private autos and totos was less compared to other days. SUCI supporters staged protests in different parts of the city. BJP also staged a protest demonstration at Mahatma Gandhi More, Hasmi Chawk, Bagdogra. Police were deployed in different areas of the city to avoid untoward incidents. In the Darjeeling Hills and Kalimpong the bandh had no response at all. In the evening doctors, nurses and local residents took out a candle vigil. A rally started from the Darjeeling Sadar Hospital and culminated at the Darjeeling Mall.