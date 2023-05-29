‘Success Meet’ held at Siliguri Institute of Tech

kolkata: Siliguri Institute of Technology celebrated the ‘Success Meet’ for the placed students of 2023 pass out batch on May 29 on the college campus.



The principal of SIT, VP TIG, entire placement cell, HoDs (heads of departments) and other faculty members graced the event and showered their blessings on all the students present in the event.

The day was marked with happiness, joy and a sense of pride and responsibilities for the placed students. The programme started with watering the plant which symbolised the life a student who is nurtured, groomed and taken care of just like a plant. The principal greeted the students and members present and expressed gratitude and inspired them to build their career in the right direction.

The VP, TIG also congratulated the students on their achievements. The students were felicitated which was followed by photography session and high tea.