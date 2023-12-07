Suburban Rly services hit as coach of Howrah-bound Bagnan local derails

Suburban Railway services were impacted after a coach of Howrah-bound Bagnan local train of South Eastern Railway (SER) derailed at Howrah yard on Wednesday at 8:55 am. At least 17 local trains were cancelled by SER in Howrah-Kharagpur and Howrah-Midnapore route.

According to Eastern Railway (ER) officials, no reports of passenger injury were received. However, the panicked commuters disembarked from the affected local train and walked on the tracks to reach Howrah Station. The derailment of the fifth coach took place at 8:55 am. Re-railment work was completed at 11:16 am. The derailed part of the train was removed from the site at 12:21 pm and thereafter normal train movement at Howrah yard was restored.

According to ER’s official statement, due to the incident 38906 Amta–Howrah local and 38806 Midnapore–Howrah local were delayed enroute for a short duration. “Since mail or express trains under SER run from the new complex, the train timings for them were not impacted. However, 17 local trains had to be cancelled and six were short terminated,” an official stated.

On social media platform X an account holder named Manbir Sharma wrote that at Mecheda Station under SER’s Kharagpur division announcements were made that all down trains toward Howrah were halted. “What’s the reason behind this? We have a tour program. Please do something,” Sharma wrote.

RPF Post Mecheda replied: “Regarding announcement made in Mecheda about delay running of Down trains, made contact with the MCA Panel and it could be revealed that due to train derailment, at the entrance of platform number 14 Howrah Station down train services were delayed. But the train is running step by step.”