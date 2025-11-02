Subrata Thakur likely to form third faction in Matua Mahasangha

Kolkata: The Thakurbari in Thakurnagar, long divided over control of the All India Matua Mahasangha, is set to apparently see the emergence of a third faction under Gaighata BJP MLA Subrata Thakur, elder brother of Union Minister and Bongaon BJP MP Shantanu Thakur.

Subrata Thakur reportedly announced on Saturday that he will form a new committee of the Matua Mahasangha next week. He is learnt to have assured that he would announce the third Matua Mahasangha on November 4. “It will be under the same name and registration number but under my leadership,” he said. He, however, declined to clarify the reason behind the decision, adding, “You will know on the 4th.”

At present, the All India Matua Mahasangha functions through two parallel committees—one headed by Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Mamata Bala Thakur, and another by Union Minister Shantanu Thakur.

Subrata currently holds the post of mahasangh adhipati in Shantanu’s committee, though observers describe it as a largely symbolic position, with the actual authority resting with the sanghadhipati—the committee chief who wields most decision-making power.

Asked about his brother’s move, Shantanu told the media: “Anyone from the Thakur family has the right to form a separate committee if they wish. Everyone has the freedom to make their own decision. I cannot stop anyone.”

Mamata Bala, who leads the rival Trinamool-backed faction, used the development to take a dig at Shantanu’s camp. She alleged that Subrata had been “denied his rightful position” within the family’s existing structure. “The elder brother should have priority. He has been deprived of his due rights in Thakurbari,” she told the media, adding that “the path chosen by the Matuas will depend on who truly stands by them.”

Traditionally, the top committee of the Mahasangha is announced every year during the Rash Purnima celebrations at the Thakurbari’s Natmandir. This year, Shantanu’s faction is expected to announce its new committee on November 5—a day after Subrata unveils his.