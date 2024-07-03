‘Submit response of CBI report, proposal of sanction in 3 weeks’

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the chief secretary to submit his response to the report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as well as the proposal of sanction in connection with prosecuting public servants who are allegedly involved in the alleged recruitment scam.



The Division Bench of Justice Arijit Banerjee and Justice Apurba Sinha Ray were hearing the bail petition of former Education minister Partha Chatterjee and former chairman of state School Service Commission Subiresh Bhattacharya. While three weeks were given to the chief secretary to submit his response, the High Court stated that in the meantime they will continue to hear the bail petition.

“However, we are of the view, prima facie, that the issue of sanction to prosecute may not have any bearing on the bail applications pending before us. We do not wish

to delay or hold up hearing of the bail applications till the Chief Secretary files his response to CBI’s report,” the Division Bench observed. The bail petitions will be taken up from July 12.