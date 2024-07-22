‘Submit report on why D.El.Ed-trained teachers forced for 2 years training’

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has directed the state to submit a report in court explaining as to why primary teachers who underwent an 18-month Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) training from National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) under Central government are being forced to again undergo the same training for a period of two years.



It was submitted in court by the petitioners that some of the District Primary School Councils have accepted the teachers with the 18 month’s training as trained ones but there are several other Councils who do not accept the training of NIOS and have directed the teachers to undergo fresh training of two years. The petitioners are in-service primary school teachers who completed their training course in 2019.

In her order, Justice Amrita Sinha, who was hearing the petition, observed : “The Court is at a loss to understand as to why the teachers who have already undergone training of 18 months is required to undergo fresh training of two years when, in fact, there are several other teachers who are absolutely untrained.”

The court further observed in its order that the “Council ought to train those teachers who have not got any training at all instead of directing the trained teachers, though from a different institution, to undergo fresh training. If the NIOS trained teachers are left out of the purview of the two year’s training, then several other untrained teachers will get an opportunity to undergo the training course.”

Justice Sinha directed: “The Commissioner of School Education is directed to revisit the issue and file a report before this Court on the adjourned date specifically mentioning the requirement of the trained teachers to undergo fresh training.” Further, the court directed that since the last date of admission was on July 20, no penal action can be taken against the petitioners if they do not get themselves admitted for the training course by the last date. “The fate of the petitioners for obtaining the training will depend upon the result of the writ petition,”the order read. The matter was made returnable on July 24.