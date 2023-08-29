‘Submit report on progress of probe against Abhishek’

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to submit a report on the progress of investigation against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee on September 14. The matter was being heard by Justice Amrita Sinha who raised the question on why Banerjee was not summoned again for questioning.



According to the press released by ED on August 23: “The accused Sujay Krishna Bhadra was the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of M/s Leaps and Bounds Private Limited, a company used for making dubious transactions running into crores of rupees. Sujay Krishna Bhadra was also been a director in this company from April 2012 to March 2016.” The press release also mentioned Banerjee’s name and stated: “Abhishek Banerjee, MP from TMC is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of M/s Leaps and Bounds Private Limited and was also a director in the company from April 2012 to January 2014.” Referring to this statement, Justice Sinha questioned the progress of investigation against the CEO of the corporate entity.

The ED had earlier arrested accused Sujay Krishna Bhadra in its investigation into the Teachers Recruitment Scam.

So far they have arrested seven persons allegedly involved in the scam ­— the then state Education minister Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee, Manik Bhattacharya, Kuntal Ghosh, Santanu Banerjee, Ayan Sil and Sujay Krishna Bhadra — in connection with the case.