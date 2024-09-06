Submit report on ‘nasty’ social media posts with victim’s photo: HC to CBI

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the CBI to submit a report following an examination of social media posts where the photograph of the rape and murder victim of the junior doctor is being circulated along with vulgar comments.



The Bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya was hearing a PIL by an advocate who expressed concern over some social media posts which contained the photo of the victim accompanied with vulgar comments. The petition contended that apart from being contemptuous in respect of the High Court’s order, restraining publication of the picture and identity of the victim, these posts are derogatory for the victim.

The petition alleged that in such social media posts, the handlers have posted pictures of the victim with “provocative and condescending” remarks about her, “highlighting sexual innuendos”.

The petitioner prayed that the probe into such cyber crimes need to be handed over to the CBI forthwith. The counsel for the petitioner claimed that these comments were being made by handles who could not even be traced or proven to be real individuals.

The counsel also prayed that the Kolkata Police Cyber Cell be directed to look into these comments and trace their origins. However, the court stated that since the CBI had taken over the investigation, they would be competent to deal with the grievances raised by the petitioner.

The court observed that the comments in those social media handles prima facie appeared far from acceptable to anyone in the society. The court directed the joint director, CBI, Kolkata to look into this matter and submit a report on the same.

The Additional Solicitor General informed the court that the CBI did not have any separate cyber cell and thus the state police be also directed to submit a report.

The bench, however, maintained that the report would have to be filed by the CBI which could solicit cooperation from the state police’s cyber cell as and when necessary in compiling their report. The matter is next set to appear on September 18 along with other matters relating to the RG Kar case.