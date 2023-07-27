'Submit prelim report, video footage of interrogation’

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit a preliminary report and the video footage of Manik Bhattacharya’s interrogation at Presidency Correctional Home on Tuesday.

Following Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay’s direction, four CBI officials had interrogated Bhattacharya on Tuesday from 9:30 pm to 11:30 pm. It has been reported that Bhattacharya was again interrogated on Wednesday morning. Thereafter, the CBI officials informed the court that new information has reportedly surfaced.

Justice Gangopadhyay then directed the CBI to submit the video footage as well as a preliminary report. The case is scheduled to be heard again on August 3. On Tuesday, Justice Gangopadhyay had sternly directed the Presidency Correctional Home Superintendent to cooperate with the investigating officials. Further, Justice Gangopadhyay had also directed the ED to take into account the Superintendent’s property.

The ED had arrested the former Chairman of West Bengal Board of Primary Education in connection with primary TET recruitment scam.

Meanwhile, in another case relating to the transfer of teachers in East Burdwan. Justice Gangopadhyay reportedly directed the Burdwan District Primary School Council chairman Madhusudan Bhattacharya to go on leave after he did not turn up in court stating that he was sick. According to a news report, information regarding transfer of teachers in East Burdwan district was sought from Bhattacharya. An affidavit regarding the matter was submitted in the matter reportedly by a high ranking official. It has also been reported that Bhattacharya apologised and stated that he was sick.