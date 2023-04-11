‘Submit list of absent teachers by April 12’

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) requested all the District Inspector of schools to submit the name of the assistant teacher or non-teaching staff who were absent on March 10 by April 12.



The notice was published by WBBSE on Monday citing that the DIs are still submitting the list in a random and unplanned manner. Hence, they have been requested to submit the list by 2 pm on the mentioned date.

The WBBSE had issued notices to 300-odd school teachers asking them to show-cause why they were absent on March 10, the day of a strike demanding increased dearness allowance (DA), disobeying the state government’s instruction to remain present.