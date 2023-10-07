Submit criterion needed to become a professor in college: HC

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has directed the College Service Commission to submit a report stating the qualification required to become a professor in the college in connection with the Jogesh Chandra Chowdhury Law College case.



Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had removed the Principal of Jogesh Chandra Chowdhury Law College, Sunanda Bhattacharya Goenka and another professor Achina Kundu for allegedly not fulfilling the criteria of the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday.

According to the news agency, Justice Gangopadhyay observed that if he finds it necessary, he may hand over the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

It was alleged that despite Sunanda not being National Eligibility Test (NET) or State Level Eligibility Test (SLET) qualified she was appointed as the principal. However, the court also stated that if Sunanda can prove that she has all the necessary qualifications through an affidavit, she will be reinstated.The Commissioner of Kolkata Police to find out and produce the accused persons before the court on October 9 at 2 pm. According to the news agency, the former president of the state primary education board Manik Bhattacharya who was arrested by the CBI in October had headed the college. Bhattacharya was arrested in connection with the alleged irregularities in the teacher recruitment in the government-aided primary schools.